As part of our series of interviews with local elected officials about the coronavirus, we now have a conversation with Congressman Pete Aguilar, whose district includes San Bernardino and Redlands among other San Bernardino County cities. Aguilar discusses a recent town hall he held with Small Business Administration experts, what's next for legislative coronavirus relief, and the state of testing for COVID-19 in the Inland Empire.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with Congressman Pete Aguilar.