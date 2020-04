KVCR connected with leaders in our own organization who, like many residents these days, are working from home. Last week, KVCR’s Rick Dulock spent a few minutes on the phone with all seven members of the San Bernardino Community College District’s Board of Trustees, and gathered some of their thoughts regarding the pandemic. Here’s advice to the public from one of the trustees.

FULL DISCLOSURE:

The KVCR stations are owned and operated by the San Bernardino Community College District.