Civil Rights Institute Of Inland Southern California Under Construction In Riverside

By Benjamin Purper 2 minutes ago

The five-story, 92,000 square-foot building will be located on the corner of Mission Inn Ave. and Fairmount Blvd. in downtown Riverside.
Credit Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California is now under construction in downtown Riverside. It’s meant to be a place of action and conversation around civil rights in the Inland Empire.

The $43 million, five-story building will house the institute, a large conference room, an office for the Fair Housing Council of Riverside County, and 72 units of affordable housing.

Dr. Ron Loveridge is the former mayor of Riverside, a current UCR professor and president of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California.

He says though the institute will showcase civil rights history from this region, it’s more than a museum.

“It's not a standalone effort, it's going to collaborate and coordinate activities with groups across the region and, you know, it's both to record, to reform, and particularly to inspire. And it will be a place to gather, it's self-consciously being designed for people coming together and talking about where we are, and where we can be, and where we should be,” Loveridge says.

Credit Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Loveridge says part of that mission will be the affordable housing component of the building.

"The second, third, fourth and fifth floors are 72 units of affordable housing with 25 of those units for veterans. First floor will have the Civil Rights Institute and the Fair Housing Council of Riverside County, we will occupy the first floor and we should be open by late spring in terms of housing and we're in the process of getting to recruit a full-time director for the Institute.”

Located in downtown Riverside, the 92,000-square-foot building will open in spring 2022.

You can learn more at inlandcivilrights.org.

Tags: 
Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
riverside

Related Content

Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California Breaks Ground in Downtown Riverside

By Oct 26, 2020
MEGAN JAMERSON/KVCR

The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California broke ground on its new home in downtown Riverside on October 22. It received over $3.5 million in funding from the state of California in June.

Over 150 people gathered at a dirt lot on the corner of Mission Inn Avenue and Fairmount Boulevard to celebrate the ground breaking of Mission Heritage Plaza. It will be the new home of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California and the Fair Housing Council of Riverside County.

Riverside's Civil Rights Institute Receives State Funding

By Jun 30, 2020
Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation

The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California announced on Monday that it officially received the state funding needed to complete its downtown Riverside project. The funds were approved by Governor Gavin Newsom for the 2019-2020 budget.

With $3.5 million in state funding, construction can now begin on Mission Heritage Plaza—a mixed-use building and home to the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California.