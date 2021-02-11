City Of San Bernardino Offers Rent Relief Through Eviction Prevention Program

By KVCR News 1 hour ago

City of San Bernardino renters who have experienced financial setbacks due to COVID-19 may be eligible for San Bernardino's new Eviction Prevention Program.

The Eviction Prevention Program will provide assistance with up to six consecutive months of rent arrears due to COVID-19 related harships.

The payment wil be made to the landlord on behalf of qualifying residents.

Applicants should access "sbcity.org/evictionprevention" for determination of eligibility and payment. 

Residents assisted with housing vouchers or other government housing subsidies are not eligible for this program.

Tags: 
San Bernardino
Eviction Protection Program