City Of San Bernardino Offers Rent Relief Through Eviction Prevention Program

City of San Bernardino renters who have experienced financial setbacks due to COVID-19 may be eligible for San Bernardino's new Eviction Prevention Program.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

The Eviction Prevention Program will provide assistance with up to six consecutive months of rent arrears due to COVID-19 related harships.

The payment wil be made to the landlord on behalf of qualifying residents.

Applicants should access "sbcity.org/evictionprevention" for determination of eligibility and payment.

Residents assisted with housing vouchers or other government housing subsidies are not eligible for this program.