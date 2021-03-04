City of Riverside Says COVID Testing Key to Opening Businesses

The city of Riverside is asking residents to keep getting tested for COVID-19. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports testing is central to re-opening businesses, schools and the economy.

Riverside County has shown some encouraging improvements in positivity rates in recent weeks, but the other metrics the state looks at to determine what re-opening tier a county is qualified for are still preventing the region from advancing to the less restrictive red tier in the state’s re-opening blueprint.

Officials say if county residents test above the state median, the county’s adjusted case rate would be lowered to a range that would allow for more businesses to re-open. Testing, also allows families to make informed health decisions that prevent further spread of COVID-19 while vaccination efforts continue.

City of Riverside residents can sign up for a free self-administered test at one of the city’s Curative run sites. Appointments can be made online at riversideca.gov/testing.