Charles Grodin, an American actor known for his work in such diverse films as Midnight Run, Beethoven, The Heartbreak Kid and Heaven Can Wait, died on Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn., at age 86.

His death, from bone marrow cancer, was confirmed to NPR by his son, actor Nicholas Grodin.

In addition to his acting career, Grodin was a frequent guest of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, and had his own talk show during the 1990s. He also wrote books, commentaries and directed for the stage.

A full obituary about the life and work of Charles Grodin will appear shortly.

