Cajon High Takes Top Spot at County Mock Trials Finals

The city of San Bernardino’s Cajon High School took first place in the 39th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trial Finals last week.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

This was the second time in school history that the Cajon High School Cowboys have taken the top county prize.

They beat out the 25 other high schools that participated in this year’s virtual Mock Trial competition. Participating schools prepared prosecution and defense teams to simulate a trial of an actual lower court case. This time is was the People v. Croddy, which involved alleged aiding and abetting. The teams were scored by a courtroom judge on a number of factors beyond just winning or losing the case.

Next up for Cajon High is the California State Mock Trial Finals scheduled for March.