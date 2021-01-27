Beaumont Vaccine Clinic Closing for One Day Due to Weather Event

Riverside County announced Wednesday that it be closing the Beaumont vaccine clinic at San Gorgonio Middle School on Friday, January 29 due to severe weather predicted for the Inland region.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

In a press release, the county said residents with Friday appointments at the Beaumont clinic will receive a confirmation email to reschedule their vaccine for Monday, February 1 at the same appointment time.

All other vaccine clinics operated by the Riverside County Public Health Department will remain open, but the weather situation will continue to be monitored.

The closure comes amid concerns that a storm forecasted to bring several inches of rain to the region on Thursday and Friday has the potential to cause flash flood events in the burn scar areas of the Apple Fire and El Dorado fire.