Baseball Resumes Next Week After Stunted Season

Baseball’s opening day is a week from Thursday. The season, that was supposed to start in March, has been delayed by the pandemic.

Competition has resumed in some sports but at the same time, other sports say they’ll be shut down the rest of the year.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca, who hosts the daily podcast The Gist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

