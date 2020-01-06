Australian Ecologist Says To Expect 'Local Extinctions' Of Wildlife Due To Fires

By editor 5 minutes ago
  • A koala named Paul recovers from his burns in the ICU on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia. Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating fires across New South Wales and Queensland. (Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)
    A koala named Paul recovers from his burns in the ICU on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia. Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating fires across New South Wales and Queensland. (Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)
Originally published on January 6, 2020 11:34 am

It’s estimated that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the fires in Australia since September. But the researcher who came up with that figure says that in reality, the situation could turn much worse as fires there continue to burn.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.