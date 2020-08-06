August 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with public radio host Mina Kim. Mina is with KQED, the NPR station for the San Francisco Bay Area, and she’s the weekday host of Forum, a long-running public affairs call-in show that has now gone statewide. Mina talks about the focus of Forum, her background in public radio, and what it’s like to host a live show. Also on the show, Lillian talks with Jennifer Lipscomb, Founder of MHO: Mothers Helping Others. Jennifer shares about the Get Connected program, which provides low-cost home internet service.

To learn more about Mina Kim, visit www.kqed.org/author/minakim

Forum airs on 91.9 KVCR Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. You can join in the conversation by calling 866-733-6786.

To learn more about Get Connected, visit www.sbxinc.org/low-cost-internet