Attorney General Becerra Files Lawsuit Challenging Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration, the San Bernardino International Airport Authority, and the developer of a large airport expansion project in San Bernardino.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper has this report.

On Friday, Becerra gave a press conference at Indian Springs High School in San Bernardino, announcing the lawsuit.

He pointed out the effects that the project would have on surrounding high schools, preschools, and a local YMCA.

Becerra: “All of them would be impacted by the Federal Aviation’s Administration action in greenlighting this Eastgate Air Cargo facility project.”

Becerra added that the project is just over a mile east of the Muscoy community in San Bernardino, which he describes as a disadvantaged community plagued by pollution and high asthma rates.

Becerra: “Because in California, we can’t have business as usual hurt distressed communities in our state. We have a responsibility to provide justice, including environmental justice, to all of California’s communities.”

Residents and activists have called for a community benefits agreement that would ensure environmental protections and living-wage jobs.

The Eastgate project would involve the construction of a 658,000 square-foot air cargo warehouse and would generate at least 500 truck trips and 26 flights daily at the center.