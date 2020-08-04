The Apple Fire - Tuesday Afternoon Update

By Benjamin Purper 21 minutes ago

The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 15% containment and 26,850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders for the following areas in Riverside County are lifted: all areas east of Oak Glen Road in Riverside County all areas west of Potrero Road and north of Wilson Street in Riverside County.

The evacuation warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect: all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon.

The evacuation order for the following areas in San Bernardino County remains in effect: all areas east of Oak Glen Road, including Potato Canyon and Pine Bench north of the Riverside/San Bernardino county line.

The evacuation warnings for the areas of Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown in San Bernardino County remain in effect.

According to Cal Fire investigators, the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle that was leaking from its exhaust pipe, triggering three separate blazes that eventually merged into one in the area of Apple Tree Lane and Oak Glen Road.

