Apple Fire Now At 55% Containment; More Than 33,000 Acres Burnt

The Apple Fire is now at 55% containment and has burned 33,234 acres.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

Firefighters continued building containment lines overnight on Monday, boosting containment of the Apple Fire to 55%.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 45 miles per hour on certain ridge tops, which fire officials say could create new flare-ups on the fire’s southern flank.

The San Gorgonio Wilderness Area still has a very active fire presence and is closed to the public.

The last evacuation warning was lifted for residents on both sides of Highway 62 in Morongo Valley on Monday.

About 1,700 firefighters remain on the scene being aided by two airplanes and 17 helicopters.

Fire officials expect full containment by August 17th.