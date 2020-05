Lillian Vasquez speaks with Alan Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority. He shares how air travel has been affected in our region. Lillian also has a conversation with Kaben Clausen, Founder and CEO of TruePublic, an anonymous opinion platform that has recently been gathering information about the pandemic.

