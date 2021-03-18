Airlines See Spring Rebound In Travelers As COVID-19 Vaccines Help Quell Fears

The Transportation Security Administration has reported more than a million travelers passing airport checkpoints across the U.S. for each of the past six days.

As coronavirus vaccines roll out and infection rates fall, travelers are making plans for spring break and the summer. But can the beleaguered airlines sustain this growth into a comeback?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst, about the promising data.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

