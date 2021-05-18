91.9 KVCR Daily Giveaway - IECF is Providing a $500 “Take Me Away” Spa Package Basket

Make your pledge of support today, May 18, and you're automatically entered in our daily giveaway from Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) - A $500 "Take Me Away" Spa Package Basket
- IECF is the oldest and largest community foundation that builds healthy and thriving communities in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties through philanthropy.
- For 80 years, IECF has been bringing together donors, stakeholders and nonprofits and growing philanthropic resources to address our region's most pressing needs.
- IECF make grants to support the important work of nonprofit organizations – from arts and culture, health and human services, youth and families, to education and civic and environmental benefit
- IECF partners with donors who care passionately about issues affecting our community to create permanent charitable funds.
- IECF has deep roots here, and are committed to working with all who care passionately about improving our community
- IECF brings together key stakeholders to identify community needs and develop collaborative solutions.