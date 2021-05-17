91.9 KVCR Daily Giveaway - Feeding America is Providing 2 Go Trax Rival Electric Scooters

Make your pledge of support today, May 17, and you're automatically entered in our daily giveaway from Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino - 2 Go Trax Rival Electric Scooters
- The Go Trax Rival Commuting Electric Scooters scooters have a top speed of 15.5 mph and can travel 12.5 miles without a charge. They fold for easy transport and the LED display tracks your speed.
- Feeding America is our local food bank here in the Inland Empire that serves Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Their mission is to alleviate hunger in the Inland Empire.
- Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino distributes about 10,000 pounds of food per month.
- There are over 400,000 people in the Inland Empire who are food insecure, and 100,000 people in the region rely on Feeding America each month.