8/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Festival of Lights Still On, San Manuel Pow Wow Cancelled, and More

By Shareen Awad 7 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The “Festival of Lights” in Riverside will go ahead as planned during the Christmas season, but with limited city funding.
  2. Youth sports are allowed to resume in Riverside County amid Coronavirus protocols.
  3. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians made the decision to cancel California’s largest pow wow which was planned for October.
  4. New research shows that atmospheric rivers and snow droughts could become more common.

