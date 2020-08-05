8/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Marines Deadly Accident, School Waiver for Classroom Return, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The U.S. Marine Corp has identified the Marines killed during a training accident off the coast of San Diego, including two Marines from Riverside County. The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 20% containment and more than 27,000 acres. California is creating a path for some elementary schools to bring students back to in-person class. Walt Disney Co. has reported that its net income fell dramatically in the three-month period that ended in June, but its bottom-line results were better than expected.