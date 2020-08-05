Related Program: 
The Midday News Report

8/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Marines Deadly Accident, School Waiver for Classroom Return, and More

By Shareen Awad 59 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The U.S. Marine Corp has identified the Marines killed during a training accident off the coast of San Diego, including two Marines from Riverside County.
  2. The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 20% containment and more than 27,000 acres.
  3. California is creating a path for some elementary schools to bring students back to in-person class.
  4. Walt Disney Co. has reported that its net income fell dramatically in the three-month period that ended in June, but its bottom-line results were better than expected.

