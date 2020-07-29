7/29 Empire KVCR Midday News: Perris Fire, Great American Outdoors Act, Virgin Galactic, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Fire damages Salvation Army building and spreads into a field in Perris. School districts are scrambling to get their hands on laptops for students and ensure a reliable internet connection for distance learning. Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which would fund expansion of natural areas and preserving habitat. Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior. The Esselen Tribe of Monterey County gets back Big Sur ancestral lands. A heat advisory will be in effect in the Riverside metropolitan area and an excessive heat warning in the Coachella Valley Thursday morning through Saturday night.