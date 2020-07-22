Related Program: 
The Midday News Report

7/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Parents Sue Over Remote Learning, Riv County Tax Roll Grows, and More

By Shareen Awad 1 hour ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A group of California parents are suing the state over guidelines that would continue remote learning for most schoolchildren this fall.  
  2. The Riverside County tax roll- a list of all taxable property, its owner and value- grew going into 2020.
  3. Attorneys generals from 20 states sued the Trump administration over federal rules that they say undermine the protection of waterways.
  4. One of California’s major oil companies has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

