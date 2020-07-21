7/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Easton Fire, Outdoor Barber Shops, MLB Fan Cutouts, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County reports 1,288 coronavirus cases over the weekend. Easton fire in Highland holds at 50 acres and is 30% contained. Governor Newsom is now allowing barber shops and nail salons to move their services outside during the pandemic. Los Angeles police have released the body camera video that shows a man hitting an officer in the face in what authorities say prompted his arrest. Governor Newsom laid out strict criteria for reopening schools that make it unlikely the majority of California’s students will have classroom instruction in the fall. Major League Baseball teams are trying to find ways to remain engaged with fans during a season without spectators- one popular plan being fan likenesses on cutouts that will be places in seats at ballparks.