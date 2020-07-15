7/15 Empire KVCR Midday News: Redlands Water Leak, Teachers Urge Delay of School Reopening, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Thousands of residents of Redlands are being urged to conserve water due to a huge leak in the distribution system.
- Veteran rocker Sammy Hagar’s Lake Arrowhead chateau is back on the market for 3.9 million dollars.
- Teachers press Governor Newsom to delay physical school reopening.
- California is one of 14 states part of a new agreement to reduce diesel emissions from large vehicles.
- Researchers from the non-profit Children Now say 40 percent of Medi-Cal health plans don’t meet minimum standards for low-income kids.