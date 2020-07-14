7/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Again Orders Closures, U.S. to Send Rover to Mars, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Nearly 1,000 more COVID-19 cases are added to Riverside County’s patient count. California is again ordering sweeping closures of non-essential businesses statewide as the coronavirus continues to spread. California hospital group Sutter Health is trying to delay a major settlement payment it’s supposed to make for violating antitrust practices. The U.S., China, and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars starting this week, to seek signs of ancient microscopic life.