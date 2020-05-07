5/7 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riv County Homeless Count, Website for Testing Locations, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County’s homeless population increased by nearly 3% in the last year, but chronically homeless people dropped by 27%. California has launched a website for people to find nearby coronavirus testing sites and schedule appointments. Californians are breathing cleaner air due to the stay-at-home orders, but it can go away as fast as it cleared up. Governor Newsom’s administration has approved a plan to reopen Newport Beach.