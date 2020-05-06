5/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riv County Defers Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County supervisors defer action on lifting coronavirus restrictions. Governor Newsom says small businesses allowed to reopen Friday will have to make many modifications. Restaurants in Yuba and Sutter counties have been given the OK to open dining rooms for sit down meals. Alleged labor law violations by Uber and Lyft have prompted the state to file a lawsuit against the companies.