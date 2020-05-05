5/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Reopening Businesses, Contact Tracer Training, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside City Council address post-virus recovery and ongoing restrictions.
- The Palm Springs International ShortFest will be held virtually this year.
- Governor Newsom says some businesses will be allowed to reopen as soon as Friday.
- UCLA and UCSF are beginning programs to train thousands of government workers as contact tracers.
- Laguna Beach and San Clemente are reopening their beaches for active recreation after submitting plans that adhere to the stay-at-home order.