5/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Reopening Businesses, Contact Tracer Training, and More

Riverside City Council address post-virus recovery and ongoing restrictions. The Palm Springs International ShortFest will be held virtually this year. Governor Newsom says some businesses will be allowed to reopen as soon as Friday. UCLA and UCSF are beginning programs to train thousands of government workers as contact tracers. Laguna Beach and San Clemente are reopening their beaches for active recreation after submitting plans that adhere to the stay-at-home order.