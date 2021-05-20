Related Program: 
5/20 KVCR Midday News: CA Home Prices Hit Milestone, More Counties See COVID Improvement, and More

By Shareen Awad 14 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Cal Fire is seeking the origin of two small fires that combined into a larger one that exploded across 300 acres in Moreno Valley.
  2. California home prices have hit a milestone, with April’s median price at $813,980.
  3. California readies to prevent blackouts, but some threats, including heat waves, remain.
  4. More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements and no counties are in the purple tier.
  5. California restaurants expect a rebound that will take years following the pandemic.
  6. A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway kills 2 and wounds 5.

