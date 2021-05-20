5/20 KVCR Midday News: CA Home Prices Hit Milestone, More Counties See COVID Improvement, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Cal Fire is seeking the origin of two small fires that combined into a larger one that exploded across 300 acres in Moreno Valley. California home prices have hit a milestone, with April’s median price at $813,980. California readies to prevent blackouts, but some threats, including heat waves, remain. More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements and no counties are in the purple tier. California restaurants expect a rebound that will take years following the pandemic. A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway kills 2 and wounds 5.