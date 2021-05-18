5/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Mask Rules Continue Another Month, Lake Mathews Controlled Burn, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

California plans to keep its mask rules in place for another month, delaying federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people can safely go without face coverings. A controlled burn targeting more than 100 overgrown acres is planned near Lake Mathews. Scuba divers have launched a six-month program to go underwater three days a week and clean up Lake Tahoe. The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers. California-based Rocket Lab says a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand has failed. An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire near Topanga State Park that forced evacuations.