Related Program: 
Midday News Report

5/18 KVCR Midday News: CA Mask Rules Continue Another Month, Lake Mathews Controlled Burn, and More

By Shareen Awad 8 hours ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California plans to keep its mask rules in place for another month, delaying federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people can safely go without face coverings.
  2. A controlled burn targeting more than 100 overgrown acres is planned near Lake Mathews.
  3. Scuba divers have launched a six-month program to go underwater three days a week and clean up Lake Tahoe.
  4. The city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers.
  5. California-based Rocket Lab says a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand has failed.
  6. An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire near Topanga State Park that forced evacuations.

Tags: 
Local news
Health news
virus news
virus