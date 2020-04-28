4/28/20 - Kathleen Opliger and Dan Olivas Discuss First Responder Organization During Pandemic

Lillian speaks with Kathleen Opliger, Interim Deputy Chief for San Bernardino County Fire and Incident Commander for the XBO Incident Management Team. Kathleen discusses efforts among our first responders to coordinate for safety and efficiency. Lillian also speaks with Officer Dan Olivas, Public Information Coordinator for the California Highway Patrol, Inland Division. He shares what’s happening on our highways as many residents shelter in place.

For more information about San Bernardino County Fire, visit SBCFire.org

For more information about California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division, visit at chp.ca.gov