3/4 KVCR Midday News: Sports in Riv County Resume, Pastor Mack Memorial, Dry Year for CA, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Some youth and adult sports may now resume play in Riverside County now that coronavirus rates have met a state threshold. A “Drive-By Memorial” for Pastor Joseph Mack, a San Bernardino man who dedicated his life to serving the poor, will be held today, Mar 4 from 4-5 p.m. at 956 Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino. Newly appointed California State University Chancellor, Joseph Castro, made Cal State San Bernardino his second stop on a statewide virtual tour of campuses Wednesday. State authorities say California will likely face a critically dry year, which much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal.