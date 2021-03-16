Related Program: 
3/16 KVCR Midday News: Governor Newsom Fights Recall Effort, Alcatraz Reopens, and More

By Shareen Awad 2 hours ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Newsom is vowing to fight an effort to recall him from office.
  2. Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after a yearlong closure.
  3. OxyContin maker Purdue proposes a $10 billion to exit bankruptcy.
  4. The California ethnic studies curriculum is expected to be approved this week, among a heated debate regarding its content.
  5. California’s attorney general and local officials say the nation’s largest senior living home operator misled consumers and broke laws intended to protect patients.
  6. California’s Democratic-controlled state Legislature is considering making it more difficult for local election officials to disqualify ballots.

