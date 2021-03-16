3/16 KVCR Midday News: Governor Newsom Fights Recall Effort, Alcatraz Reopens, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Governor Newsom is vowing to fight an effort to recall him from office. Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after a yearlong closure. OxyContin maker Purdue proposes a $10 billion to exit bankruptcy. The California ethnic studies curriculum is expected to be approved this week, among a heated debate regarding its content. California’s attorney general and local officials say the nation’s largest senior living home operator misled consumers and broke laws intended to protect patients. California’s Democratic-controlled state Legislature is considering making it more difficult for local election officials to disqualify ballots.