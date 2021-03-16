3/10/2021 CSI-UCR Guest Speaker Session

In this recorded meeting from the Center for Social Innovation at UCR, Professor Karthick Ramakrishnan moderates a panel of guests on The Future of Work in California with guests from the Institute for the Future and Warehouse Workers Resource Center to share perspectives on the recommendations from the recently released report and findings from California's Future of Work Commission, WWRC's recent award from The Workers Lab, as well as other original research and work.

