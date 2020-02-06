2/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Childcare Union, Test Flight of Minuteman 3 Missile, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Thousands of California childcare providers handed in union signatures Wednesday. 178 people who were in the Wuhan region of China have been evacuated to Travis Air Force Base. The U.S. conducts a test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile. California firefighters return from battling Australia fires. The California State University and Cal State San Marcos agree to pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit challenging their refusal to use student fees to fund a pro-life speaker on campus.