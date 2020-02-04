2/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Mail-In Ballots, Jurupa Valley Garage Fire, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Fifteen million ballots have been mailed to California voters in advance of the March 3rd presidential primary, but not all counties are handling the election the same way.
- A state lawmaker would like California to take over PG&E a year after they filed for bankruptcy.
- Instead of scrambling for caucus votes in Iowa, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has been busy in California.
- Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Jurupa Valley in 31 minutes.