2/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Mail-In Ballots, Jurupa Valley Garage Fire, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Fifteen million ballots have been mailed to California voters in advance of the March 3rd presidential primary, but not all counties are handling the election the same way. A state lawmaker would like California to take over PG&E a year after they filed for bankruptcy. Instead of scrambling for caucus votes in Iowa, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has been busy in California. Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Jurupa Valley in 31 minutes.