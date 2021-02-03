2/3 KVCR Midday News: High-Speed Internet Access Contest, Monarch Butterfly Count Down 99%, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Biden executive order on private detention facilities likely will have no effect on Adelanto Detention Center. The Western Monarch Butterfly winter count is down 99% from the 1980s. COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions have all been trending down, but Dr. Mark Ghaly warns any relaxation in safety measures could prompt a rebound. State Schools Chief Tony Thurmond kicked off a global contest with a $1 million prize for the best plan to expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.