2/26 KVCR Midday News: School Reopening Incentive Program, EDD Fraud Tax Corrections, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators identified seven San Jacinto homes that were taken over by illegal marijuana growing operations.
- More California school districts could soon reopen under an incentive program where they’d get a cut from a 2 billion-dollar pot.
- People are discovering that someone else got unemployment benefits using their identity and they owe federal taxes on that income, but there is time to request a correction on the 1099-G form.
- Members from the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe play a supporting role in a new music video by Peter Gabriel for the tribute song “Biko”.
- San Diego Comic Con will remain virtual this year, but a smaller in-person event is planned for November.