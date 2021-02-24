2/24 KVCR Midday News: Flu Season Less Severe This Year, Joshua Tree Visitors, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Five San Bernardino County High School Academic Decathlon teams are advancing to the State Championship. Rangers at Joshua Tree National Park are expecting even bigger crowds this year than last year, which saw an 11% increase in visitors. Following public health guidelines for COVID-19 has made California’s flu season less severe, with no outbreaks since September. Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for President Biden’s health secretary pick- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Strong Santa Ana winds are set to arrive in the Inland region.