2/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: FarmSense to Compete in Paris, Insurance Enrollment Spike, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

FarmSense, a startup founded at UC Riverside, will compete in Paris for up to $10 million. California’s health insurance exchange saw a spike in enrollment this season and Covered California is offering a deadline extension for signups. A new law allows voters to change their party preference or update their address by filling out a short form. AQMD issues another wood-burning ban.