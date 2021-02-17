2/17 KVCR Midday News: ONT Sees Cargo Gain, Cancel Culture Discrimination, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Ontario International Airport sees double-digit cargo gain while passenger volume still down. The Family Service Association, a Moreno Valley non-profit, received a $120,000 grant and will use the money to address COVID-19 disparities. State Senator Melissa Melendez introduced two bills aimed at protecting Californians against “cancel culture discrimination”. Governor Newsom says some areas of the state could soon begin easing safety restrictions as coronavirus cases decline.