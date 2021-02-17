2/17 KVCR Midday News: ONT Sees Cargo Gain, Cancel Culture Discrimination, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario International Airport sees double-digit cargo gain while passenger volume still down.
- The Family Service Association, a Moreno Valley non-profit, received a $120,000 grant and will use the money to address COVID-19 disparities.
- State Senator Melissa Melendez introduced two bills aimed at protecting Californians against “cancel culture discrimination”.
- Governor Newsom says some areas of the state could soon begin easing safety restrictions as coronavirus cases decline.