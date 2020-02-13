2/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Drought Ready Web Tool, Canine Distemper, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new web tool shows Californians whether future droughts could impact their water supply.
- More California raccoons, skunks, and foxes are sick with distemper this year.
- Neighboring counties in California would be able to share data and personnel to combat homelessness under a bill introduced at the state Capitol.
- The estimated cost to complete California’s high-speed rail line has risen to $80.3 billion.
- I-10 Tune-up construction continues between Banning and Cabazon.