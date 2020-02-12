2/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: Food Delivery Apps, Quarantine Lifted for Wuhan Evacuees, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A California legislator now has a new bill designed to protect restaurants from food delivery apps. A 14-day quarantine was lifted for a group of American evacuees from Wuhan, China confined to March Air Reserve in Riverside. Forecasters suspect a faulty sensor recorded a gust of 209 mph on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, which would have been a new state wind record if accurate. Three people died and two others were detained after crossing the border from Mexico illegally and getting lost in frigid weather.