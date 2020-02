Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

California is establishing new organic waste disposal rules. Scientists have quantified the impact of education on reducing a single Californian’s carbon footprint. The U.S. Justice Department is suing California over its plan to abolish private prisons. PG&E wants to raise rates on customers to reimburse money it spent on wildfire mitigation and insurance.