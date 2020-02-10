2/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: 20,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized, CA Legislature Complaints, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The California Legislature received 181 discrimination and harassment complaints in the last year, many more than expected.
- The U.S. Coast Guard brings haul of seized cocaine to San Diego.
- A former employee of the California Senate will receive $310,000 in a settlement of a lawsuit claiming that former state Senator Tony Mendoza retaliated against her for reporting sexual misconduct.
- The Environmental Protection Agency has pushed out its regional boss for California and other points West.
- Dave McCoy, who gave skiers and snowboarders Mammoth Mountain, dies at 104.