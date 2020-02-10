2/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: 20,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized, CA Legislature Complaints, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The California Legislature received 181 discrimination and harassment complaints in the last year, many more than expected. The U.S. Coast Guard brings haul of seized cocaine to San Diego. A former employee of the California Senate will receive $310,000 in a settlement of a lawsuit claiming that former state Senator Tony Mendoza retaliated against her for reporting sexual misconduct. The Environmental Protection Agency has pushed out its regional boss for California and other points West. Dave McCoy, who gave skiers and snowboarders Mammoth Mountain, dies at 104.