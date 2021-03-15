2021 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Nominees And Winners

The complete list of nominees and winners of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented on March 14, 2021, is below.
The 2021 Grammy Awards will be handed out across a pair of mostly-remote, socially distanced ceremonies that were postponed from their scheduled date of Jan. 31 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
1. Record Of The Year
- "Black Parade" by Beyoncé
- "Colors" by Black Pumas
- "ROCKSTAR" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
- "Say So" by Doja Cat
- Winner: "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish
- "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
- "Circles" by Post Malone
- "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
2. Album Of The Year
- Chilombo by Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) by Black Pumas
- Everyday Life by Coldplay
- Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier
- Women In Music Pt. III by HAIM
- Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
- Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone
- Winner: Folklore by Taylor Swift
3. Song Of The Year
- "Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "The Box" by Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- "Cardigan" by Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Circles" by Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
- "Don't Start Now" by Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Winner: "I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- "If The World Was Ending" by Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels)
4. Best New Artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Pop
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Yummy" by Justin Bieber
- "Say So" by Doja Cat
- "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish
- "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
- Winner: "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles
- "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Un Dia (One Day)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- "Intentions" by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
- "Dynamite" by BTS
- Winner: "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- "Exile" by Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Blue Umbrella by (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
- True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter by Harry Connick, Jr.
- Winner: American Standard by James Taylor
- Unfollow The Rules by Rufus Wainwright
- Judy by Renée Zellweger
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
- Changes by Justin Bieber
- Chromatica by Lady Gaga
- Winner: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
- Fine Line by Harry Styles
- Folklore by Taylor Swift
Dance/Electronic Music
9. Best Dance Recording
- "On My Mind" by Diplo & SIDEPIECE
- "My High" by Disclosure feat. Aminé & Slowthai
- "The Difference" by Flume feat. Toro y Moi
- "Both of Us" by Jayda G
- Winner: "10%" by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Kick I by Arca
- Planet's Mad by Baauer
- Energy by Disclosure
- Winner: Bubba by Kaytranada
- Good Faith by Madeon
Contemporary Instrumental Music
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Axiom by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard by Jon Batiste
- Take the Stairs by Black Violin
- Americana by Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
- Winner: Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
Rock
12. Best Rock Performance
- Winner: "Shameika" by Fiona Apple
- "Not" by Big Thief
- "Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers
- "The Steps" by HAIM
- "Stay High" by Brittany Howard
- "Daylight" by Grace Potter
13. Best Metal Performance
- Winner: "Bum-Rush" by Body Count
- "Underneath" by Code Orange
- "The In-Between" by In This Moment
- "BLOODMONEY" by Poppy
- "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" – Live by Power Trip
14. Best Rock Song
- "Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
- "Lost In Yesterday" by Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
- "Not" by Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
- "Shameika" by Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
- Winner: "Stay High" Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
15. Best Rock Album
- A Hero's Death by Fontaines D.C.
- Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka
- Daylight by Grace Potter
- Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson
- Winner: The New Abnormal by The Strokes
Alternative
16. Best Alternative Music Album
- Winner: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
- Hyperspace by Beck
- Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers
- Jaime by Brittany Howard
- The Slow Rush by Tame Impala
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
- "Lightning & Thunder" by Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
- Winner: "Black Parade" by Beyoncé
- "All I Need" by Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
- "Goat Head" by Brittany Howard
- "See Me" by Emily King
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Sit On Down" by The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
- "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" by Chloe X Halle
- "Let Me Go" by Mykal Kilgore
- Winner: "Anything For You" by Ledisi
- "Distance" by Yebba
19. Best R&B Song
- Winner: "Better Than I Imagined" by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
- "Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "Collide" by Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
- "Do It" by Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
- "Slow Down" by Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
20. Best Progressive R&B Album
- Chilombo by Jhené Aiko
- Ungodly Hour by Chloe X Halle
- Free Nationals by Free Nationals
- F*** Yo Feelings by Robert Glasper
- Winner: It Is What It Is by Thundercat
21. Best R&B Album
- HAPPY 2 BE HERE by Ant Clemons
- Take Time by Giveon
- To Feel Love/d by Luke James
- Winner: Bigger Love by John Legend
- All Rise by Gregory Porter
Rap
22. Best Rap Performance
- "Deep Reverence" by Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
- "BOP" by DaBaby
- "WHATS POPPIN" by Jack Harlow
- "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby
- Winner: "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
- "Dior" by Pop Smoke
23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "ROCKSTAR" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake feat. Lil Durk
- Winner: "Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak
- "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
- "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" by Travis Scott
24. Best Rap Song
- "The Bigger Picture" by Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
- "The Box" by Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
- "ROCKSTAR" by Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
- Winner: "Savage" by Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
25. Best Rap Album
- Black Habits by D Smoke
- Alfredo by Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
- A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica
- Winner: King's Disease by Nas
- The Allegory by Royce 5'9"
Country
26. Best Country Solo Performance
- "Stick That In Your Country Song" by Eric Church
- "Who You Thought I Was" by Brandy Clark
- Winner: "When My Amy Prays" by Vince Gill
- "Black Like Me" by Mickey Guyton
- "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "All Night" by Brothers Osborne
- Winner: "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- "Ocean" by Lady A
- "Sugar Coat" by Little Big Town
- "Some People Do" by Old Dominion
28. Best Country Song
- "Bluebird" by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- "The Bones" by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- Winner: "Crowded Table" by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- "More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
- "Some People Do" by Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
29. Best Country Album
- Lady Like by Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is A Record by Brandy Clark
- Winner: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall by Little Big Town
- Never Will by Ashley McBryde
New Age
30. Best New Age Album
- Songs from the Bardo by Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
- Periphery by Priya Darshini
- Form//Less by Superposition
- Winner: More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West
- Meditations by Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Jazz
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- "Guinnevere" by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
- "Pachamama" by Regina Carter, soloist
- "Celia" by Gerald Clayton, soloist
- Winner: "All Blues" by Chick Corea, soloist
- "Moe Honk" by Joshua Redman, soloist
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Ona by Thana Alexa
- Winner: Secrets are the Best Stories by Kurt Elling feat. Danilo Pérez
- Modern Ancestors by Carmen Lundy
- Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper by Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Conducted By John Beasley
- What's the Hurry by Kenny Washington
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment by Ambrose Akinmusire
- Waiting Game by Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
- Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard by Gerald Clayton
- Winner: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Roundagain by Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Dialogues on Race by Gregg August
- Monk'estra Plays John Beasley by John Beasley's MONK'estra
- The Intangible Between by Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
- Songs You Like A Lot by John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- Winner: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
- Tradiciones by Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
- Winner: Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- City of Dreams by Chico Pinheiro
- Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo by Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
- Trane's Delight by Poncho Sanchez
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "Wonderful Is Your Name" by Melvin Crispell III
- "Release (Live)" by Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
- "Come Together" by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Present: The Good News; Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins & Jazz Nixon, producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
- "Won't Let Go" by Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
- Winner: "Movin' On" by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "The Blessing (Live)" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
- "Sunday Morning" by Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae
- "Holy Water" by We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
- "Famous For (I Believe)" by Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
- Winner: "There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
- 2econd Wind: Ready by Anthony Brown & group therAPy
- My Tribute by Myron Butler
- Choirmaster by Ricky Dillard
- Winner: Gospel According to PJ by PJ Morton
- Kierra by Kierra Sheard
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Run to the Father by Cody Carnes
- All of My Best Friends by Hillsong Young & Free
- Holy Water by We The Kingdom
- Citizen of Heaven by Tauren Wells
- Winner: Jesus Is King by Kanye West
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Beautiful Day by Mark Bishop
- 20/20 by The Crabb Family
- What Christmas Really Means by The Erwins
- Winner: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) by Fisk Jubilee Singers
- Something Beautiful by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Latin
41. Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
- Winner: YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
- Por Primera Vez by Camilo
- Mesa Para Dos by Kany García
- Pausa by Ricky Martin
- 3:33 by Debi Nova
42. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Aura by Bajofondo
- Monstruo by Cami
- Sobrevolando by Cultura Profética
- Winner: La Conquista del Espacio by Fito Paez
- Miss Colombia by Lido Pimienta
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Hecho en Mexico by Alejandro Fernández
- La Serenata by Lupita Infante
- Winner: Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade
- Bailando Sones y Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez by Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
- AYAYAY! by Christian Nodal
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
- Mi Tumbao by José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
- Infinito by Edwin Bonilla
- Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) by Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
- Winner: 40 by Grupo Niche
- Memorias de Navidad by Víctor Manuelle
American Roots Music
45. Best American Roots Performance
- "Colors" by Black Pumas
- "Deep In Love" by Bonny Light Horseman
- "Short And Sweet" by Brittany Howard
- "I'll Be Gone" by Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
- Winner: "I Remember Everything" by John Prine
46. Best American Roots Song
- "Cabin" by Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
- "Ceiling To The Floor" by Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
- "Hometown" by Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
- Winner: "I Remember Everything" by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
- "Man Without A Soul" by Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
47. Best Americana Album
- Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews
- Terms of Surrender by Hiss Golden Messenger
- Winner: World on the Ground by Sarah Jarosz
- El Dorado by Marcus King
- Good Souls Better Angels by Lucinda Williams
48. Best Bluegrass Album
- Man on Fire by Danny Barnes
- To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 by Thomm Jutz
- North Carolina Songbook by Steep Canyon Rangers
- Winner: Home by Billy Strings
- The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 by (Various Artists)Matt Combs & Katie Harford Hogue, producers
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
- All My Dues Are Paid by Frank Bey
- You Make Me Feel by Don Bryant
- That's What I Heard by Robert Cray Band
- Cypress Grove by Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
- Winner: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Winner: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito
- Live At The Paramount by Ruthie Foster Big Band
- The Juice by G. Love
- Blackbirds by Bettye LaVette
- Up And Rolling by North Mississippi Allstars
51. Best Folk Album
- Bonny Light Horseman by Bonny Light Horseman
- Thanks For The Dance by Leonard Cohen
- Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling
- Saturn Return by The Secret Sisters
- Winner: All The Good Times by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks" by Black Lodge Singers
- Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours by Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
- Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai ʽEhā
- Winner: Atmosphere by New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- A Tribute to Al Berard by Sweet Cecilia
Reggae
53. Best Reggae Album
- Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton
- Higher Place by Skip Marley
- It All Comes Back To Love by Maxi Priest
- Winner: Got To Be Tough by Toots & The Maytals
- One World by The Wailers
Global Music
54. Best Global Music Album
- Fu Chronicles by Antibalas
- Winner: Twice As Tall by Burna Boy
- Agora by Bebel Gilberto
- Love Letters by Anoushka Shankar
- Amadjar by Tinariwen
Children's
55. Best Children's Music Album
- Winner: All The Ladies by Joanie Leeds
- Wild Life by Justin Roberts
Spoken Word
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- Acid for the Children: A Memoir by Flea
- Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... by Ken Jennings
- Winner: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth by Rachel Maddow
- Catch And Kill by Ronan Farrow
- Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) by Meryl Streep (& Full cast)
Comedy
57. Best Comedy Album
- Winner: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish
- I Love Everything by Patton Oswalt
- The Pale Tourist by Jim Gaffigan
- Paper Tiger by Bill Burr
- 23 Hours To Kill by Jerry Seinfeld
Musical Theater
58. Best Musical Theater Album
- Amélie (Original London Cast)
- American Utopia on Broadway (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)
- Winner: Jagged Little Pill (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Little Shop Of Horrors (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
- The Prince of Egypt (Original Cast)
- Soft Power (Original Cast)
Music for Visual Media
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Various Artists) Nate Heller, compilation producer; Howard Paar, Music Supervisor
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (Various Artists) Jonathan Leahy, compilation producer
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Various Artists) Savan Kotecha, compilation producer; Becky Bentham, music supervisor
- Frozen 2 (Various Artists) Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Tom MacDougall & Dave Metzger, compilation producers
- Winner: Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists) Taika Waititi, compilation producer
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Ad Astra by Max Richter, composer
- Becoming by Kamasi Washington, composer
- Winner: Joker by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
- 1917 by Thomas Newman, composer
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by John Williams, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "Beautiful Ghosts" by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Track from: Cats
- "Carried Me With You" by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Track from: Onward
- "Into The Unknown" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)
Track from: Frozen 2
- Winner: "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Track from: No Time to Die
- "Stand Up" by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Track from: Harriet
Composing/Arranging
62. Best Instrumental Composition
- "Baby Jack" by Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
- "Be Water II" by Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
- "Plumfield" by Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
- Winner: "Sputnik" by Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
- "Strata" by Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- "Bathroom Dance" by Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
- Winner: "Donna Lee" by John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
- "Honeymooners" by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows)
- "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
- "Uranus: The Magician" by Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- "Asas Fechadas" by John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
- "Desert Song" by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
- "From This Place" by Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
- Winner: "He Won't Hold You" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
- "Slow Burn" by Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Package
65. Best Recording Package
- Everyday Life by Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
- Funeral by Kyle Goen & Alex Kalatschinow, art directors (Lil Wayne)
- Healer by Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
- On Circles by Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
- Winner: Vols. 11 & 12 by Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition) by Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
- Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 by Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
- Mode by Jeff Schulz & Paul A. Taylor, art directors (Depeche Mode)
- Winner: Ode to Joy by Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
- The Story of Ghostly International by Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Notes
67. Best Album Notes
- At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio, 1894-1926 by Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 by Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- Winner: Dead Man's Pop by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
- The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business by Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
- Out of a Clear Blue Sky by David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Historical
68. Best Historical Album
- Celebrated, 1895-1896 by Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
- Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943) by Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
- Winner: It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers by Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
- 1999 Super Deluxe Edition by Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
- Souvenir by Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
- Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions by Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Production, Non-Classical
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Black Hole Rainbow by Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
- Expectations by Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
- Winner: Hyperspace by Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
- Jaime by Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
- 25 Trips by Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerback
- Dave Cobb
- Flying Lotus
- Winner: Andrew Watt
71. Best Remixed Recording
- "Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" by RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
- "Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" by Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
- "Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" by Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
- Winner: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" by Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
- "Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre)" YOUNG & ALIVE (BAZZI VS. HAYWYRE REMIX)
- Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Production, Immersive Audio
72. Best Immersive Audio Album
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category
Production, Classical
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
- Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
- Hynes: Fields
Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
- Ives: Complete Symphonies
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Winner: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'
David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Winner: David Frost
- Jesse Lewis
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
Classical
75. Best Orchestral Performance
- Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition
Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
- Concurrence
Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
- Copland: Symphony No. 3
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- Winner: Ives: Complete Symphonies
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3
Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
76. Best Opera Recording
- Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen
Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- Floyd, C.: Prince of Players
William Boggs, conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
- Winner: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Handel: Agrippina
Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce DiDonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński & Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
- Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg
Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
77. Best Choral Performance
- Carthage
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- Winner: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah
JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
- Kastalsky: Requiem
Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
- Moravec: Sanctuary Road
Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
- Once Upon A Time
Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Winner: Contemporary Voices
Pacifica Quartet
- Healing Modes
Brooklyn Rider
- Hearne, T.: Place
Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra
- Hynes: Fields
Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
- The Schumann Quartets
Dover Quartet
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Igor Levit
- Bohemian Tales
Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
- Destination Rachimaninov - Arrival
Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Winner: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra
Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto
Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
- Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger
Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
- Farinelli
Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
- A Lad's Love
Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
- Winner: Smyth: The Prison
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
81. Best Classical Compendium
- Adès Conducts Adès
Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
- Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin
Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
- Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto
José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
- Winner: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke
Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood
Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah
Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
- Floyd, C.: Prince of Players
Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
- Hearne, T.: Place
Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
- Winner: Rouse: Symphony No. 5
Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Music Video/Film
83. Best Music Video
- Winner: "Brown Skin Girl"
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
- "Life Is Good"
Future Featuring Drake
Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer
- "Lockdown"
Anderson .Paak
Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
- "Adore You"
Harry Styles
Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
- "Goliath"
Woodkid
Yoann Lemoine, video director; Horace de Gunzbourg, video producer
84. Best Music Film
- Beastie Boys Story
Beastie Boys
Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers
- Black Is King
Beyoncé
Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Beyonce Knowles Carter & Kwasi Fordjour, video directors; Lauren Baker, Akin Omotoso, Nathan Scherrer, Jeremy Sullivan & Erinn Williams, video producers
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Freestyle Love Supreme
Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers
- Winner: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Linda Ronstadt
Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers
- That Little Ol' Band From Texas
ZZ Top
Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer