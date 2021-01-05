1/5 KVCR Midday News: Idyllwild Prescribed Burns, Speeding Up CA Vaccine Distribution, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The U.S. Forest Service is initiating prescribed burns around Idyllwild to reduce vegetation that might fuel wildfires.
- Governor Newsom is promising to speed up the process of getting Californians vaccinated against COVID-19.
- A new law that took effect on January 1 increased minimum wage to $14 an hour.
- A new report suggests California must reduce greenhouse emissions by four times its current rate to meet 2030 goals.