1/5 KVCR Midday News: Idyllwild Prescribed Burns, Speeding Up CA Vaccine Distribution, and More

The U.S. Forest Service is initiating prescribed burns around Idyllwild to reduce vegetation that might fuel wildfires. Governor Newsom is promising to speed up the process of getting Californians vaccinated against COVID-19. A new law that took effect on January 1 increased minimum wage to $14 an hour. A new report suggests California must reduce greenhouse emissions by four times its current rate to meet 2030 goals.