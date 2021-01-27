1/27/21- Education Special: Dr. Keith Drieberg and Local Students Discuss Distance Learning

Today on Inland Edition, it's an hour-long education special. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with students and one parent from around the Inland Empire as they share how the pandemic and distance learning has affected their education experience. Dr. Keith Drieberg is a Licensed Neuropsychologist and Professor in Charge of Teacher Education at La Sierra University. He responds to the concerns, suggestions, and reflections of each student.

