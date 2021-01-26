1/26 KVCR Midday News: California Lifts Stay-At-Home Order, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Latino Media Collaborative launches a website to provide resources to formerly incarcerated people. Californians are allowed to dine out again and hold small gatherings, and scientists say this is a crucial step for peoples’ mental health. California’s move to lift the Coronavirus stay-at-home order on Monday was a surprise to many, but Governor Newsom says county health departments were kept informed.