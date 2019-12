Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County’s 2020 homeless count will include people living in cars. The average Riverside County gas price is the highest New Year’s Eve amount since 2013. Perris exotic animal farm was burglarized and llamas were stolen. FAA approves Eastgate logistics center bound for San Bernardino Airport. The CHP starts new years crackdown on DUI suspects tonight.